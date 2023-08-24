North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a road traffic collision (RTC) that occurred in Ruswarp near Whitby.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at around 9am on Wednesday (August 23) on the B1410 in Ruswarp at the junction with Carr Hall Gardens.

"It involved a red Ford Focus and a silver Keeway Silverlight motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle has sustained fractures to his left ankle and foot.

"He was transported to hospital where he is still receiving treatment. Although his injuries are serious, they are not life threatening.

"The driver of the Ford Focus is assisting North Yorkshire Police with their enquiries.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch to assist the investigation."

If anyone has dash cam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision, please get in touch with police officers.

If you can help, please email paul.dixon@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Paul Dixon.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230158957.