The 'Medieval Mayhem' event, organised by the historical re-enactment firm Equistry, was held at Murton Park near York over the weekend and welcomed a group of talented entertainers.

Organisers said they had a record-breaking attendance - which gave the days a "great atmosphere and buzz".

A spokesperson for Equistry said: "We couldn't put on such a great event without the teamwork of Tempus Phenix, Vanguard Medieval Reenactment, Murton Park and the traders.

The knights descended on York over the weekend (Image: EJ Lazenby)

"Some families liked it so much they came both days. There was record-breaking attendance, which gave the days a great atmosphere and buzz.

"We started Equistry because we were passionate about bringing mounted history to life and the horsemanship alongside. It takes a long time to train these horses to be confident with all the skills they need to do in the arena.

"I believe we have some of the best, most versatile horses in reenactment. We do many different periods of history, from Roman to Victorian, so the horses need to be happy with guns and cannons going off close to them, as well as swords being swung around their heads. They can go from galloping towards a quintain to standing quietly for pat-the-pony. All our horses have other jobs, too. Bella goes eventing, Raven loves barrel racing, for example.

This year's event had a record-breaking attendance (Image: EJ Lazenby)

"You need to have the right team working alongside, too. When you're mounted, you're so reliant on the ground crew to stage manage the show, handing up the right equipment and keeping an eye open for any problems.

"This is the first year I've been able to get on board my horse and perform, as I usually looked out for all the riders from the ground. When we go away for an event weekend, it's like going on a mini-staycation, but with the hard work of putting on an outdoor show."

Medieval Mayhem was free to attend for Murton Park annual ticket holders, although there was a small charge for taking part in the archery.

An annual pass to the site costs £14 per adult, £12 per child, but under 2s go free, family tickets are £38, with free return visits all year, except for the Santa specials.

The crowds created a 'great atmosphere and buzz' (Image: EJ Lazenby)

There is a packed programme of things to see and do all included within the annual ticket price, with train rides on Sundays, living history events featuring eras from Vikings to cowboys.

The cafe on site, The Yorkshire Barn, serves locally sourced food. During the medieval event, it opened a pop-up by the main arena serving treats to keep the crowd full of energy as they cheered on their favourite knight.