At City of York Council, Cllr Bob Webb, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young people and Education, said: “Huge congratulations to all the students who have received their GCSE results today. The excellent grades achieved across the city are testament to the hard work of the students, but also their families and teaching staff who have supported them throughout their learning journey.

“I hope their results provide a springboard to the next stage of their learning or help them to secure the training or job opportunities they’re hoping for.”

Cllr Bob Webb (Image: CYC)

Support is available across the city, starting at schools, and information on alternative options and plans is available at www.york.gov.uk/SchoolLeavers

Young people who are concerned that their personal circumstances may make accessing education, employment or training more difficult could also benefit from advice.

Read more:

The exams regulator in England has said this year’s GCSE results will be lower than last year but they are expected to be similar to 2019 as part of its plan to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer.

However, Ofqual has built protection into the grading process which should enable a pupil to get the grade they would have received before the pandemic even if their quality of work is a little weaker this year.

It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021 as results were based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it was “likely” that sixth forms and colleges could lower their entry requirements for this year’s cohort of students.

“You’re not going to expect the same standard of youngsters coming in when you know that nationally the bar has been moved back to where it was in 2019," he said.

“It’s not a straightforward thing because what you don’t want is a youngster who’s got a grade 6 going on to a physics course and not coping with it because they’ll drop out.”