As reported by The Press, an investigation was launched after police were called to High Ousegate at 7.50am today (Wednesday, August 23), by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

North Yorkshire Police attended and the man was taken by ambulance to York Hospital.

A cordon was in place as police officers worked to establish the circumstances around the incident.

However, shortly before 7pm tonight, police confirmed that the man had died.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are sad to confirm that the man who was found collapsed in High Ousegate, York, this morning has died.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

"A file has been prepared and passed to the coroner."

The street has now reopened, but a garden area behind All Saints Church remained cordoned off.