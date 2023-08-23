The victim, a local man in his 30s, was in Holgate Road, near its junction with St Paul's Church, when he was assaulted by a man riding a Tier scooter, police say.

Now officers are appealing for witnesses and information.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who recognises the description of the man or saw anyone matching the description in the area at the time of the incident, to contact us."

The scooter rider is described as being in his mid 20s, white, with medium length brown hair and a goatee beard.

Police say he was around 6ft tall and slim.

He is reported to have been wearing a plain white shirt, navy blue shorts and black trainers. He also had yellow sunglasses on his forehead.

The force said the incident happened at around 11.45pm on Saturday, August 19.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Harl.Pattison@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC 935 Pattison.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230156711.