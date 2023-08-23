This follows 13 years as sales negotiator and sales manager at two leading Yorkshire firmss.

Claire said: “I was keen to join Dacres as it’s such a respected company with a great teamThe office opened just over a year ago in York and the firm has made good inroads into the market, but I plan to grow the market share and bring a wide range of city centre properties onto the market, as well as those from the surrounding villages.

“With 42 estate agents operating in York, competition is fierce, but Dacres really does stand out from the crowd as one of the best, with a long history and offices across North and West Yorkshire. The firm sells everything from modern city centre apartments through to grand historic homes in York’s rural suburbs. My plan is to continue building up stock levels and appeal to all those buyers keen to live in the heart of York or within easy reach of this incredibly popular city.”

Dacre, Son & Hartley opened in York last summer and moved into its Micklegate showroom in April 2023.

The office is in a prime position within the city walls, and offers highly visible display facilities, as well as valuable support for the firm’s other 19 offices across North and West Yorkshire.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Claire is well known and respected in the marketplace and it’s a real coup to have her join our York team. We are hugely committed to the city and plan to expand and recruit further as we grow the business in York.”

Dacre, Son & Hartley’s York office sells all types of homes across a wide area, spanning York city centre, the North York Moors, out to the Yorkshire coast and all the city’s surrounding towns and villages including the likes of Malton, Pickering and Helmsley. The York team have recently sold homes in central York, Huby and Sheriff Hutton.

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent. For further information visit www.dacres.co.uk