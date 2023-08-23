Some 20 corporate teams took part in the event at Brough Golf Club, where it has been held for more than 30 years.

The Victory Leisure Homes team of James Doyle, Martin Boyers, Richard Gilliot and Lee Blanchard lived up to their name by winning the competition, which took place last month. The holiday homes manufacturer is based at Gilberdyle, between Selby and Hull.

The next Rollits charity golf day is provisionally booked for Thursday, 4th July 2024 at Brough Golf Course.

Richard Field, Senior Partner at Rollits, said: “Over the years we have raised over £150,000 from our golf day and that is all down to the generosity of the participants and the companies and organisations who sponsor holes and prizes.”

Richard added: “It’s clear from the feedback that everybody enjoys the day, but the biggest motivation for taking part is to support Muscular Dystrophy UK and Dove House Hospice, and we are very grateful to them for that.”