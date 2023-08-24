Tobias is one of three new babies we are meeting today.

Let's meet Tobias and the other new babies of York, Mabel Phyllis Mayes and Aria Ivy-Beau Hynes.

Tobias Matteo Christopher Hardcastle

Tobias - born to the sounds of Liam Gallagher!

Baby's date of birth?

June 7, 2023

Baby's weight?

9lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Craig Hardcastle and Gabriella Coward

Where do you live?

Bielby, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Tobias was born at 12.02pm, with Liam Gallagher playing in the background, much to the delight of his Oasis loving dad!

---

Mabel Phyllis Mayes

Mabel

Baby's date of birth?

July 3, 2023

Baby's weight?

7lbs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Ella Mayes and Adam Mayes

Where do you live?

Kirk Hammerton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Our eldest Reuben was born during Covid so the rules were very different then. We were able to have visitors to see Mabel in hospital this time and her big brother came to meet her when she was just a few hours old!

---

Aria Ivy-Beau Hynes

Aria

Baby's date of birth?

21/07/2023

Baby's weight?

6lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Joe and Josie Hynes

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Baby was born on her nannie's birthday

---

