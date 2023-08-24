BABY Tobias is music to his father's ears - the tiny bundle was born while Liam Gallagher was playing in the background, much to the delight of dad Craig who is an Oasis fan.
Tobias is one of three new babies we are meeting today.
Let's meet Tobias and the other new babies of York, Mabel Phyllis Mayes and Aria Ivy-Beau Hynes.
Tobias Matteo Christopher Hardcastle
Baby's date of birth?
June 7, 2023
Baby's weight?
9lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Craig Hardcastle and Gabriella Coward
Where do you live?
Bielby, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Tobias was born at 12.02pm, with Liam Gallagher playing in the background, much to the delight of his Oasis loving dad!
---
Mabel Phyllis Mayes
Baby's date of birth?
July 3, 2023
Baby's weight?
7lbs
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Ella Mayes and Adam Mayes
Where do you live?
Kirk Hammerton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Our eldest Reuben was born during Covid so the rules were very different then. We were able to have visitors to see Mabel in hospital this time and her big brother came to meet her when she was just a few hours old!
---
Aria Ivy-Beau Hynes
Baby's date of birth?
21/07/2023
Baby's weight?
6lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Joe and Josie Hynes
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Clifton, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Baby was born on her nannie's birthday
---
