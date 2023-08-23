The 42-year-old, from Malton, announced his new role at the same time he told crowds in the parade ring at York Racecourse he was to retire from professional racing after 26 years.

He shared the news after competing in the 13:50 Sky Bet and Symphony Group Handicap, making his ride on Makanah one of his last competitive races.

The Good Racing Company was formed in October 2020 by entrepreneur and racing enthusiast Phil Hawthorne as an innovative way to fundraise through the thrill of horse racing.

It has raised over £180,000 so far for a variety of charitable causes through selling memberships to racing syndicates for different horses.

The Good Racing Company is best known for its fundraising efforts for Rob Burrow, the former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star who lives with MND, but they also have a charitable horse raising money for Racing Welfare and Racing To School.

Paul said: “I’ve long admired The Good Racing Company and think the concept has enormous potential to redefine racing by exciting and uniting people around good causes. It’s already raised a great deal of money for Rob Burrow and the MND community, and I look forward to taking up this newly created position to help the organisation grow, achieve success and raise more money for causes close to my heart.

“In my new role I’ll support on purchasing horses, liaising with trainers, promoting the charities that The Good Racing Company supports and working with business partners. I can’t wait to get stuck in and help make a difference.”

A graduate of the British Racing School, Paul sat on a horse for the first time aged 14, having previously harboured ambitions of playing football professionally, only to be told he was too small and light. Paul went onto became a leading British flat horse racing jockey. He has twice been crowned Champion Jockey on the flat in Britain over two consecutive years in 2010 and 2011 under Richard Fahey. He recovered from a serious injury in 2020 to ride his 2,000th winner.

Paul has been supporting The Good Racing Company for over a year. He recently attended the launch of one of the Good Racing Company’s new syndicates, The Rob Burrow Racing Club, last week in Beverley when he rode its first winner, Macarone.

Phil Hawthorne, founder of The Good Racing Company, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have secured Paul as our Director of Racing. We’ve been talking about working together for some time now, and following the news of Paul’s retirement this feels like the right time. He brings with him enormous insight and talent, a great network of contacts and a shared passion to unite the world of racing behind some inspiring charitable causes. We have some big announcements coming up over the coming months and Paul will be a huge asset to have supporting us.”

One of the recent announcements The Good Racing Company has made is its involvement in the launch of Burrow’s Blonde, a new beer brewed by Black Sheep Brewery in honour of Rob. Burrow’s Blonde will help raise money for Rob and the MND community by making a 10p donation from every bottle sale. Paul attended the recent launch event for Burrow’s Blonde in Masham at the brewery HQ alongside Phil and posted in support of it on his Instagram.

Annual memberships to The Good Racing Company can be purchased. Members get regular racing updates, a smart membership pack which includes a bespoke metal members badge and lapel badge. They are also given the opportunity to attend stable experiences, race days and networking events.