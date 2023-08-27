Selby Town Council caretaker Blue Wilson passed the milestone on the latest leg of her walk, from Oare Marshes to Portslade-by-Sea just west of Hove on the south coast.

"Update! So far I have walked 2,094.57 miles in 120 days," she posted jubilantly on her Blue Wilson Walks the UK Coastline Facebook page. Blue Wilson (Image: Blue Wilson)

Blue set off on her epic trek in December 2021.

She's doing the walk in stages, a week or two weeks at a time - alternating between heading north on one leg, then heading south for the next.

Having reached Hove in the south, her next leg will switch back to the north again.

So far she's reached Portgower in Scotland - a fishing village way up on Scotland's East coast north of Inverness.

The next leg of her walk will see her walking from Portgower up to John O'Groats - and then striking west across the top of Scotland.

It will be very remote in parts, she admits. "So I'm equally scared and excited!"

Having reached Portgower in the north and Hove in the south, Blue - who is in her late forties - has already walked almost the entire length of Britain's East Coast.

Blue Wilson's walking map so far (Image: Blue Wilson)

But she's in no illusions about how long it will take to complete her journey.

She aims to walk the coast not just of the mainland, but also of all Britain's major islands and island chains. In total, she reckons it will be something like 19,000 miles.

She initially gave herself five years to complete the walk, which she's doing in aid of charities Surfers Against Sewage and Sea Changers.

She's no longer sure she'll finish in that timescale. "But I'll just keep going until I have done it!" she said.

Blue got the idea for the walk a few years ago after doing the Yorkshire Wolds Way, Tabular Way and Cleveland Way.

“When I was doing the Cleveland Way I was so gobsmacked by the scenery of the coast that I thought: I want to continue!” she told The Press. “I wanted to do the whole country.”

Blue Wilson on her walk (Image: Blue Wilson)

So that's what she's doing.

It can be exhausting, she admits. And because she uses all her holidays walking, it means she never gets a chance to just chill out.

But she has no regrets.

"It's the best thing I've ever done in my life! I have seen and experienced some incredible things so far, and made some amazing new connections with fellow coast walkers."

So does she have any favourite memories?

Lots she says. But two which have really stuck in her mind were nearly meeting the Queen - and stumbling across unexploded bombs from the Second World War.

That was while walking along the Yorkshire Coast near Mappleon.

"There had been a cliff collapse. I was walking on the beach and I looked down and saw what looked like potentially unexploded bombs!" she said.

She managed to tip-toe away - then reported her find to the authorities.

Her encounter with the Queen came near Sandingham in Norfolk. A large, stately car passed her. Then she came to a church, with a scrum of photographers outside.

She asked what was going on. "It's the Queen! She has just driven past you!" she was told.

Blue Wilson is walking the coast in aid of charities Surfers Against Sewage and Sea Changers. To make a donation, visit her justgiving.com/team/teambluewilsonwalks