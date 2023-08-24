Isabella Watson from Dringhouses went to The Mount School in York from nursery to Year 6 and went on to get an open scholarship and music scholarship at Wycombe Abbey in High Wycombe - a leading boarding school for girls.

The 16-year-old took exams in maths, futher maths, chemistry, biology, physics, English language, English literature, history, French, Spanish, Latin, Greek, religious studies and computer science.

Isabella Watson from Dringhouses got 14 straight 9s at GCSE (Image: Supplied)Her mum, Sabrina Chai, is a lecturer in social policy at the University of York, and dad, Neil Watson, is a senior consultant at a nuclear power plant near Reading.

Sabrina said: "We are very proud of Isabella, she's such a determined girl. She's the busiest girl in school, she never has a free period and she's a really hard worker.

"She's an only child and she has always been clever, all her teachers have been so pleased with her progress.

"We are so grateful to the Mount School where she laid a good foundation and learned lots of good habits.

"We hope Isabella's story inspires more kids to be successful."

Outside of lessons Isabella sings, plays the violin clarinet and piano and enjoys playing lacrosse, tennis, badminton as well as drama and Duke of Edinburgh.

In the Autumn she plans to go to Westminster School to study her A-levels and ultimately aims to be a surgeon when she leaves school.

Sabrina said: "Aside from her studies she has also focused on gender inequality and founded a Feminist Society in school with her friend.

"She went to teach children for two weeks in the poorest mountain area in Daliangshan, Sichuan, China this summer.

"She aims to work for Doctors Without Borders in the future."

Under the numerical grading system 9s and 8s are equivalent to an old A* grade; 4 is a standard pass - and equates to a C in old money.

Isabella's head teacher, Jo Duncan, said: "We are delighted to congratulate Isabella on her outstanding achievement of fourteen grade 9s in a broad range of subjects.

"In addition Isabella has made a wonderful contribution to the wider life of the school."

Rachel Capper, head of The Mount Junior School said: "Isabella was an exceptional pupil during her time at The Mount Junior School. It was a privilege to watch Isabella grow from a curious learner in pre-school to an enthusiastic pupil always eager to learn.

"Whether it's her academic achievements or her musical endeavors, her innate talent was evident and inspiring, it was no surprise she was awarded a scholarship to Wycombe Abbey.

"Isabella's GCSE results are a remarkable achievement. Her commitment to her education and her eagerness to learn have undoubtedly played a significant role in her success. As she continues to pursue her academic path, I have no doubt that she will continue to shine brightly and make a positive impact.

"Everyone at The Mount wishes Isabella all the best on her educational journey, we are sure you will continue to shine."