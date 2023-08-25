Anti-trafficking charity Hope for Justice said many police forces lack specialist offers to deal with these cases, meaning not enough perpetrators are being investigated and prosecuted.

But North Yorkshire Police said the increase in cases could be down to better awareness and education in relation to modern slavery - while the force had specialist investigation teams to handle the workload.

Figures from the Home Office show North Yorkshire Police was responsible for investigating 105 referrals where a person was a potential victim of modern slavery, including 81 children, in the year to June.

Overall, it was up from 86 in 2021-22.

Adam Hewitt, a Hope for Justice spokesperson, said the identification of victims and referral is an important step towards survivors getting support.

He added: "Unfortunately, even after a referral, many survivors face incredibly long delays in having a final decision made on their case – often years.

"A lack of resources and specialised teams at many police forces, plus the complexity of many cases, mean not enough perpetrators are being investigated and prosecuted."

Detective Inspector Cheryl Quinn, of North Yorkshire Police safeguarding missing persons and exploitation team, said the rise in referrals could be due to a number of factors, including the increase in awareness and education both within the force and the public.

“We are now much better at recognising those signs and indicators of exploitation within what is very often a hidden crime," she said.

“Due to this increased awareness, the public also contribute to these referrals when they either report directly to us or via the modern slavery helpline.

“We have a dedicated safeguarding exploitation team which is proactive in its response to identifying and safeguarding potential child or adult victims of exploitation. These officers have undergone additional specialist training.

“We also have a number of modern slavery victim liaison officers throughout the force who have again had specialist training in this area.

“Our specialist investigation teams also contain detectives who have attended the specialist modern slavery investigators' course.”

Across the UK, more than 17,700 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to the Home Office in 2022-23 – a significant jump from 14,600 the year before.

Andrew Wallis, chief executive of anti-slavery charity Unseen, said: "Until every police force, officer, statutory agency, and society as a whole understand what modern slavery looks like, we will never be able to say that we have a true picture of the size and scope of modern slavery.

"But the more we look for it, the more we find it."

A Home Office spokesperson said the Government remains committed to stamping out modern slavery.

They added: “We are reforming our response to modern slavery to make the system more robust and ensure that genuine victims are supported."

Anyone who has any concerns can contact the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700.

Call 999 if you suspect someone is in immediate danger.