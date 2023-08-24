It was what my dad and my brother watched. Not me. Nothing was more boring to me, a child of the Seventies, than Grandstand on a Saturday afternoon. I had no interest in football whatsoever. But I wasn’t exactly encouraged to show an interest, was I?

I didn’t know any girls who played football. We certainly never played it at school - football, rugby and cricket was for the boys, while girls did rounders, hockey and netball. We played beach cricket on holiday, my dad showed me how to use a cricket bat, but I never played football. Even a fun kickabout was unthinkable.

I guess it didn’t help that women weren’t allowed to play football until 1971. Half a century earlier, the FA banned women from playing at Football League grounds, and even when the ban was finally lifted it took many years for the women’s game to be taken seriously, and to become accessible.

Would I have taken up football if I’d been allowed to play it at school or a local club? Probably not, to be honest. I was into netball and gymnastics. But my generation of schoolgirls didn’t have the chance to find out if football was for us.

Today it’s a very different story, and it is thanks to the opportunities that have opened up in women’s football over the years that little girls called Millie Bright, Ella Toone and Mary Earps, and others born within the last three decades, were able to grow up to play in a world cup final.

Just over a year ago, more than 11 million people watched the Lionesses win the Euro 2022 final. On Sunday an average of 13.3 million watched the FIFA Women’s World Cup final - peaking at 14.8 million in the closing minutes - making it the UK’s most-watched women’s football match of all time.

It was, of course, a heartbreaking result for England. Our World Cup dream was shattered by a team that outplayed us - even I could tell that Spain was the better side and deserved to win. But the Lionesses made it to a World Cup final - the first time an England football team has done that in 57 years. Throughout the tournament they have shown remarkable skill, spirit and resilience, and along the way they have elated the nation and inspired a generation of children.

Now is the time to build on that swell of pride. As Sarina Wiegman wrote on Instagram, the success of this World Cup tournament means “we can all continue to build on the further development of women’s football across the world”.

That involves making it more commercially viable, attracting big money sponsorship, and consequently building better opportunities for young players. Viewing figures and spectator numbers play a crucial part in that. It’s one thing to turn out with your mates in the pub, England crosses painted on cheeks, to cheer on the Lionesses in the World Cup. The challenge is to remain devoted to the game and follow a team, week in, week out.

I’ll be honest; I won’t be doing that, because I don’t really like watching football, neither men’s or women’s. I’m that kid of the Seventies, bored rigid with Grandstand. But the Lionesses have energised the country, and fans can build on that.

Just over a century ago, thousands of spectators watched women’s football teams play in Bradford. Women were playing in front of bigger crowds than many of the men’s teams. Hey’s Brewery Ladies, inspired by the Manningham Ladies team from neighbouring Lister’s Mill, became Yorkshire women’s football champions, represented England, and defied the FA by playing on until, under the ban, there were no teams left to play.

Football , for women, has come a long way since then - even if it isn’t coming home just yet.