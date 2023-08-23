North Yorkshire Police officers in Harrogate are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at a house in Westminster Crescent, Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: "Between 9.30am on Thursday August 17 and 3pm on Sunday August 20 somebody entered the property and stole a number of high-value items."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that could help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident should email Jonathan.Cleary@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Jonathan Cleary.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230156838 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.