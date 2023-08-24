HOW cute are these photos of seal pups luxuriating in the summer sun off the North Yorkshire coast?
Roger Mattock from our Press Camera Club on Facebook posted this image showing seal pups at Flamborough, taken with long lens from a cliff top.
Other Camera Club members have been taking photos of Yorkshire in summer too - from balloons flying high above York on a perfect summer evening to an ice cream van on an empty beach under a threatening sky at Robin Hood's Bay.
Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?
More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.
To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.
We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.
If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.
