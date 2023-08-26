Adrian Cook, who now lives in Knaresbough, will sing the part of Banquo.

A spokesperson for York Opera said it would be Adrian's Theatre Royal debut in a principal role - although he has performed at the National Centre for Early Music.

"Adrian is based in Knaresborough, although he previously lived in the US, where he studied singing and took solo roles with the Repertory Opera Theatre of Washington DC," the spokesperson said.

"He joined York Opera in 2021 and sang the role of the Cold Genius in Purcell’s King Arthur in their 2022 production of Tales of Kings and Queens in the National Centre for Early Music."

Rehearsals are well under way for this autumn's production.

Verdi's Macbeth features three groups of female singers to represent the three witches - and there's also a strong male chorus of cutthroats sent by Macbeth to murder his perceived Banquo.

The starring riles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth will be taken by Ian Thomson Smith and Sharon Nicholson-Skeggs, with Hamish Brown as Macduff.