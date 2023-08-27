I enjoy ‘dressing gown mornings’, when there’s no urgency to go out straight away or deadlines to meet.

Getting dressed later than on a usual day is a treat. On day one of lockdown, I knew that making every day a ‘dressing gown morning’ would be tempting, but ultimately, not a good idea.

I decided to be showered and dressed before breakfast every day. It may sound simple to some readers, but for those who have experienced low mood and too many ‘duvet days’, recommending this simple sounding activity can be the first move to stop a day drift into nothingness and without purpose.

A day ahead with a purpose leads to a healthier lifestyle. Too many days without a purpose can lead to major health problems for those people made redundant, unwell or retired.

An empty York during lockdown

I drew up a timetable, like a school timetable with the day in chunks of time, taking account of what I could do inside and outside home. A balance of administrative work, TV, cleaning, reading, walking (even in the house), ringing a friend, cooking, gardening, hobbies, mealtimes and back exercises.

I took regular breaks and alternated task, treat, task and so on. Weekends were different from weekdays to give variety. It worked.

Children thrive with routine. They like to know what is expected, otherwise their lives can be chaotic. Adults are the same. But we need balance too, Just like the story of the three bears, too much can be as unhelpful as too little.

We need breaks of routine. There’s nothing wrong having a day of nothingness, but too many is not helpful. We know that the Christmas break can feel too long and most people want to get back to ‘normal’ on January 2nd. The same goes for school summer holidays.

Here’s the dilemma. Lockdowns finished two years ago, but many people have now become unwilling to change their lockdown habits. Routine can become limiting and staying in and around home can appear safer.

All we need and want materially can be bought online and delivered. Work and entertainment is available through multi-platforms. Life becomes closed in and seems safer, but at a cost.

A cost to the high streets, community and relationships.

A favourite quote: “A ship is safe in harbour, but it’s not where a ship is meant to be.”

Rita Leaman is a writer and speaker on emotional health. As Alison R Russell, she published Are you Chasing Rainbows?. As Rita Leaman she published a compilation of The Press York columns 2014 -19 in ‘Wise Words’. website: chasingrainbows.org.uk