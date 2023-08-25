Easingwold Town Band, which has been in continuous existence since 1901 and can trace its roots to 1838, has lodged a planning application with North Yorkshire Council to demolish its post-war band room and replace it with a rehearsal space that is cheaper to run.

The charitable body welcomes players who have reached Grade 4 standard into its main ensemble, which made its first appearance in the National Championship Finals in 2021, while also running a beginners’ group and a development band.

Documents submitted to the local authority said the band wanted the brick premises it owns close to the Galtres Centre, off Croft Close, to be bulldozed and the site cleared, to allow for a new energy-saving structure to be built in its place.

The papers state the new building is designed to be in line with the band’s operational requirements, while “securing the future for the charitable organisation”.

The application states: “Our existing freehold building is 73 years old, in deteriorating condition and increasingly costly to heat and maintain. Half-measures to extend its life would be a short-sighted investment.

“We wish to replace it with a modern, energy-efficient, versatile, low-maintenance, secure building with low noise transmission and good disabled access; for rehearsals (not concerts) and recording.

“A key reason for the development is for the Band to own a building that is environmentally friendly, while suitable for its intended use and sustainable for future generations.

“In the current climate and high service costs, the band is looking to reduce the impact of market changes, by having an extremely efficient building that reduces its reliance on external resources.”

Alongside a rehearsal room the new building would feature a teaching space, linked visually with the main hall by a glazed screen.

The application states: “The smaller rehearsal room will be a key asset to the band with its numerous uses, one being the ability to connect to the main hall as a recording studio.”

The papers state the proposed scheme has been “well received in terms of the design and retaining the band room in its current location”, by Easingwold residents.

The application states: “The local residents that did attend highlighted the joy of hearing the band within the community and justifies the importance of securing the redevelopment in its current setting while ensuring it is fit for purpose.”