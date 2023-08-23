On Thursday August 17, officers from North Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at an address in Westgate in Tadcaster under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A cannabis farm was found inside the property and officers have seized over 230 cannabis plants and a police investigation is now taking place.

"The warrant was executed as part of a continuing operation to address community concerns around anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse within the Tadcaster area.

"North Yorkshire Police will continue to pursue those who choose to disregard the law and are involved in organised criminality which causes harm within local communities."

If you have any information or concerns about organised crime activity or anti-social behaviour, then please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or online.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.