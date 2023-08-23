James Gomersall died in a collision on the B6265 near Thorpe Underwood on June 24 this year, when a blue Ford Focus and a silver VW Touran crashed near a crossroads.

His mother has now paid a touching tribute to her "loving son" - stating he was his family's "everything".

His mother, who has not been named, said: "James was truly amazing in everything he did, he shone like the sun. He was so helpful around the house and would do anything for friends and neighbours and never expected anything in return.

“He leaves three brothers and a sister, two of whom have severe learning difficulties. He had so much care in him and so much patience. He was an amazing big brother - the best you could get and they miss him so much.

“He loved animals - turtles, fish, cats and especially his dogs which he used to walk for miles, they too are missing him waiting at the door for him to come home.

“James had just got his first proper job and I was so proud of him but unfortunately, he never got the chance to start. There are so many things that James will never be able to experience, my beautiful boy taken far too soon at only 18.

“He was his dad's right-hand man and he was my best friend, being without him is very painful and a piece of us all has died with him. Our family are devastated and our hearts are truly broken, we will never be the same again.

“He is a ray of light in the dark, he is the rainbows in the sky, he is the warmth from the sun, he is everything, he was our world and so much more. He was just a brilliant man all round. They say god only takes the best."

North Yorkshire Police said officers have renewed an appeal about the incident in which James sadly lost his life.

The collision occurred at around 2.15pm on Saturday June 24 on the B6265 near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads and involved a blue Ford Focus and a silver VW Touran.

James was a passenger in the Ford Focus. Six other occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police are urging anyone who saw the collision or either car involved prior to it to get in touch. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Julie Brown Julie.Brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Julie Brown.

Quote reference number 12230116638 when passing information.