They will be recording the responses of older people in the city to parts of the museum's collection, for a film to be screened on September 30: the International Day of Older People.

The York Older People's Assembly (YOPA), working with Age UK York, recruited several older people willing to be filmed.

Dianne Willcocks, YOPA's older people's champion, said the aim was to encourage them to talk to camera about their lives - and by doing so look at changes in the way we have lived our lives in recent years.

Prof Willcocks, a former vice chancellor of York St John University, said the hope was that items in the Castle Museum's collection would spark conversations.

"We're hoping that, while they are looking at objects, they might say things like 'my nan had a mangle like that!'" she said.

That might then lead on to conversations about today's throwaway society, she said.

Philip Newton, the York Museum Trust's community participation manager, who will be working with film-maker Matt Walsh on the film, said the aim was to highlight what older people had to say about the changing world, and the way we could do things differently.

Filming will take place on two days - this Friday, and Friday September 1. The second day of filming will be at Museum Gardens.

The film, which is so far untitled, will then be screened at venues across York on September 30, for the International Day of Older People.

A 'pedal-powered' screen will be set up on the patio of the York Theatre Royal to show the film - and it will also be screened at York Explore and York Minster.

Other events taking place that day to mark the International day of Older People will include an artist-led still-life drawing session in the York Art Gallery studio, inspired by the gallery's Bloom exhibition.

In St Helen's Square, meanwhile, there will be an exhibition of 'eco Angels' - sculptures made from recycled materials by residents of Hartrigg Oaks.

The International day of Older People will fall in the middle of the York 50+ Festival, organised by the York Older People's Assembly, which runs from September 23 to October 8.

The festival will include more than 120 events aimed at the over-50s, including talks, sports and leisure activities, advice sessions and social groups.

Find out more from yorkassembly.org.uk