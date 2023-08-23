A MAN has been found dead at his home in an East Yorkshire town.
And police officers are now searching for his family and next of kin.
Humberside Police officers who attended to the sudden death of a man at his home on Trinity Road in Bridlington are asking for help to locate his family.
A police spokesperson said: "John Peter Watson was born on June 22, 1966 - and died in his flat on Monday (August 21), his death is not being treated as suspicious.
"It is believed that John lived in Hull until around 2017/2018 and moved up to Bridlington.
"It is thought that John has lost touch with his family and we are now seeking help to find them."
If you can help Humberside Police locate his family members, please call officers on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 270 21 August 2023.
