IF you pass by the Sensory Garden in Bishopthorpe next to the library, don’t be alarmed if you hear the voice of the late Geoffrey Dixon floating over the bushes into Main Street.

Or, indeed, the voices of Ken and Joyce Baldwin, Gordon Smith and Elizabeth (Betty) Harris.

For theirs are the first recordings to be placed on the recently installed Listening Post in the Sensory Garden.

In 2001 the Bishopthorpe Local History Group started an oral history project recording interviews with village residents and former residents.

We wanted to capture and learn from their knowledge of a world that has long since disappeared. So far, almost 80 people have been recorded.

To share their memories, we have set up a solar-panelled Listening Post which contains edited highlights of three to four minutes each of four residents.The recordings will be changed on a regular basis.

So, if you make a visit to Bishopthorpe, spend some time and relax in the flower-filled Sensory Garden.

Take a seat next to the post and press the first button on the left-hand side. You will have the pleasure of hearing the gentle, but distinctive voice of local butcher Geoffrey Dixon, who was born in the village in 1914.

Geoffrey Dixon, local butcher (Image: Supplied)

In 2001, when he was interviewed aged 87, he remembered the problems of meat rationing during the Second World War: “And, the difficult thing was, say there was five or six in a family they’d come in would one person and say, ‘I’ll have, maybe, a pound of stewing beef now’, and they’d have the rest for t’weekend. You’d get two in a family. One might come in for about half a pound of stewing beef. Well, there was hardly anything to cut at end of the week. You could soon cause offence like that and it wasn’t your fault. But, oh, it was very tiring, was that. Oh, it was.”

Geoffrey also recalled that his family hid under the stairs in their house in Main Street during the bombing of York in 1942. Despite being miles away from the action, they heard the noise of the devastation which shook the house and made the doors rattle.

The second interviewee, Ken Baldwin, also remembered that war, but he was only nine years old when hostilities broke out with Germany. He was born in South Bank, York, and thought of Bishopthorpe as a playground, coming with his friends for the brambles, mushrooms, conkers and, occasionally, the Archbishop’s snowdrops!

On a fateful day in September 1939, they were at the end of Maple Avenue in the village, brambling. A man approached them and warned: “You’d better get yourselves home, lads, war’s started.” But, the boys continued gathering their brambles; it did not mean a thing to them at the time. Later, Ken soon came to take the war seriously in his home at South Bank when, like Geoffrey, he too had to hide under the stairs when the bombs started dropping.

Ken also reminisces about his time in the army doing National Service. He married Joyce in 1952 and they came to live in Bishopthorpe in that same road where the brambles once grew.

The second button on the post reveals Gordon Smith, a former coachbuilder at the York Carriage Works. When he was made redundant he became a chauffeur at the Mansion House. Two years later he became chauffeur to Archbishop David Hope, but was unsure why because the Archbishop preferred to drive himself! But chauffeuring was only part of the work and he eventually ended up taking visitors on tours of Bishopthorpe Palace.

He had reason to remember when Royal Ascot came to York in 2005. The Queen and other members of the Royal Family came to the Palace every day for their lunch. “The idea was that she would have a completely relaxed lunch with her racing friends. I was presented to her. It was a wonderful experience.”

The Listening Post in the Sensory Garden at Bishopthorpe (Image: Supplied)

Press the same button again and life in the 1960s at the “bare and austere” Woodman Inn, on Main Street, Bishopthorpe, is revealed by Elizabeth Harris. With her first husband, Don Nixon, they were young, inexperienced tenant landlords and Elizabeth even had to learn how to pull a pint. She described the nicotine-stained bare walls of the smoke room where she served up pie and peas “to die for”. They had a piano in there where every Saturday night local man Reg used to come and play. “…he could get a little bit naughty. The naughtier he got the more they loved it. And then came the fateful night when Reg put his foot through the floorboards because he was so heavy on the pedal. And of course, it just brought the house down!”

On the August 7, and with many friends present, we launched the Listening Post on a fine, sunny, and very enjoyable evening, with plenty of wine flowing. Elizabeth Harris and Geoffrey Dixon’s nephew, Robert Dixon, joined us with members of their families. We were also lucky to have Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, his wife Rebecca Cottrell and their dog drop in. After exploring the post, the Archbishop called our project “wonderfully inspiring”.

All in all it was a splendid evening. So do call in to the Sensory Garden, enjoy the flowers and the voices of times past.

We wish to thank members of Bishopthorpe Parish Council and Explore Bishopthorpe Library for their help and support with the project.

Linda Haywood is the co-chair of Bishopthorpe Local History Group and archivist, Bishopthorpe Community Archive