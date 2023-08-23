AN investigation is underway after a man collapsed in York city centre.
As The Press reported earlier this morning, High Ousegate was closed to traffic first thing this morning.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called at 7.50am today (August 23) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to High Ousegate in York after a report of a man who had collapsed on in the city centre.
A police spokesman said: "Officers have attended and a cordon is in place to establish the circumstances around the incident.
"The man has been taken to York Hospital for further treatment."
The street has now reopened, but a garden area behind All Saints Church remains cordoned off.
