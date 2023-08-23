North Yorkshire Police officers said at around 10.55am on Thursday July 20, the wallet was stolen from a property in Sycamore Place in the city.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of this there have been multiple cash withdrawals from the victim’s bank account.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Ben.Hutchinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Ben Hutchinson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230135064 when passing on information.