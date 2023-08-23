Aldi is set to open its new store in Portholme Road in Selby on Thursday September 7 at 8am.

The new store will replace the existing store at Tree Lakes Retail Park and will be run by store manager Elaine Wiltshire, along with a team of 32 colleagues from the local community.

Elaine said: "We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Selby. It’s set to be a special day."

Elaine and the team will be joined by bronze medallist Sam Oldham to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on the day. Sam Oldham will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s 'Super 6' range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

"I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store. It will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB," Sam said.

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Selby to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.