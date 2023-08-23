North Yorkshire Police say they have been carrying out targeted patrols around Walmgate last night (August 22) after recent reports of anti-social behaviour involving drugs and alcohol.

A police spokesman said: "We're also working with York City Council to keep the area clean and free from litter, as this has been highlighted as an issue

"We announced this via email on North Yorkshire Community Messaging beforehand to encouraging residents to come and speak to us about any concerns."