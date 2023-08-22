Firefighters were called today (August 22) after a baler caught fire in North Yorkshire.
A crew from Malton was on the scene at a field in Amotherby at 12.46pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crew removed two bales of hay that were on fire inside the machine and extinguished them.
A service spokesperson said: “Small tools and breathing apparatus were used to remove the bales and two hose reels to extinguish them.
“The cause is believed to be overheated bearings.”
