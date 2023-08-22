The county’s fire and rescue service say two fire crews were called to the blaze measuring approximately 400 square metres in Rainbow Lane, Malton, at 12.47pm.

A service spokesperson said members of the public used watering cans and garden hoses to try and get the fire under control until the crews arrived from Pickering and Sherburn.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and two back pack sprayers to extinguish the fire,” they said.

“The cause is believed to be deliberate.”