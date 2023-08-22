Elaine Yarrow has bought the popular Alexander Cards business taking over the reins from Julie Alexander following 15 years there as General Manager.

Located on Gowthorpe Street at the entrance to Market Cross shopping centre the shop specialises in a wide range of cards, confectionery, personalised gifts and other items perfect for any celebration.

New owner, Elaine, said: “I’m thrilled to be taking this huge step and becoming the business owner for Alexander Cards. Over the years I’ve built up a strong and loyal customer base, which I am so grateful for.

“My customers can expect the same quality products and customer service just with some additional ranges coming on board – especially in the personalised gift collections.”

As well as a wide range of affordable celebration cards the store promises a great range of personalised t-shirts, cushions, aprons and other gifts. Elaine intends to grow this selection over the coming months in the run up to Christmas.

As well as cards and gifts the store has also grown a reputation for providing stunning balloon displays for all occasions.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday and orders and enquiries can also be made through the stores Facebook page, Elaine’s cards and gifts.

Estates Surveyor for Dransfield Properties who own and manage the centre, Olly Jansen, said: “We are really delighted that Elaine has taken over the business and at the same time recommitted to the centre with the renewal of the lease. The card and gift shop joins a great line-up of independent shops and services at our centre including a greengrocer, butcher and cobbler.”

As well as a great line-up of independents, the centre is home to many high street favourites such as The Works, Holland & Barrett, Home Bargains and Savers.

The centre has just one retail unit available currently and any enquiries should be directed to Olly Jansen on 01226 360644 or at olly.jansen@dransfield.co.uk.

For more information about Market Cross and what’s happening visit www.marketcross-selby.co.uk.