The first event was a successful Beat the Lord Mayor Quiz Night held at The Black Horse Inn Wigginton, amassing £628 in donations.

The second event, a delightful Fish and Ships cruise along the picturesque River Ouse, exceeded expectations by raising over £1,500.

The Beat the Lord Mayor Quiz Night saw an enthusiastic turnout, with more than 16 teams participating in the spirited competition. Only three teams managed to outsmart the Lord Mayor and his Civic Party, adding an element of friendly rivalry to the event.

James Wright, the manager of the Black Horse Inn, served as the charismatic quizmaster, orchestrating a lively evening of questions spanning general knowledge and music.

The Fish and Ships cruise, a celebration of music, dance, and enchantment, showcased captivating performances against the backdrop of York's iconic skyline.

The event featured live music from Owen Martin Music and Holly May Violin, and guests were spellbound by the close-up magic talents of Adrian Salamon, a hometown magician. City Cruises York hosted the unforgettable voyage, with Snappy's very own Keigan contributing to the evening's vibrant entertainment.

The Rt Hon Lord Mayor, Councillor Chris Cullwick, said afterwards: "The success of these events is a testament to the incredible spirit of our community. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all attendees who played a part in raising funds for these deserving causes. The contributions will truly make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals in York."

The Snappy Trust, dedicated to assisting children and young people with special needs, and York Women's Counselling, committed to providing free and confidential counselling to women in the area, stand as pillars of support within the local community.

The Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal, an ongoing fundraising initiative, can be found online at www.york.gov.uk/lordmayorscharity.