The Pavers Foundation, charity of leading footwear retailer, Pavers has recently granted £1,000 to York-based Men’s mental health support group, Menfulness.

The grant was made on behalf of Andy Patten, Team Manager at Pavers Distribution Centre based in Upper Poppleton.

The Pavers Foundation is an employee-led grant making initiative, responding to grant applications from colleagues throughout the business, for charities and causes close to their hearts. The Foundation aims to make a difference across 3 key areas of health, education and community.

The grant will go towards maintaining the regular support groups and counselling sessions facilitated by the charity, which are often now used by GP’s in the local area for referrals.

Thanking the foundation for their support, Andy said: “This is a growing charity in the local area and the requests for sessions are increasing rapidly, so this money will make a huge difference”.

Mike Hewitt, co-founder of Menfulness added: “Thanks so much to the Pavers Foundation for this generous donation, it will go towards supporting our services for Men across York and make a huge difference to their mental health.”