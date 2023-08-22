UPDATED: The road has now reopened.
REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
All traffic has been held for about 35 minutes due to a crash which has partially blocked the A1(M) southbound from junction 50, the A61 Ripon turn off to junction 49 Ripon Road for Thirsk and Dishforth.
The nature of the crash is not yet know, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
