The scheme has been brought forward by Esh Construction in a land led deal worth £25 million in partnership with Housing 21 and Yorkshire Housing.

Earmarked for land off Pinfold Lane in the north of Bridlington which is allocated for residential development in the East Riding Local Plan, the inter-generational scheme meets an identified need for affordable housing in the area and homes for older persons aged over 55.

A three-storey extra care building containing one and two-bedroom apartments and communal facilities, including a restaurant, hair salon and a resident lounge, will be managed by Housing 21. This will allow people to live independently in their own home, while accessing on-site care and support should they need it.

For Yorkshire Housing, Esh will build a mix of two and three-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom ‘walk up’ apartments for affordable tenures, including affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy. Modern methods of construction (MMC) will be used throughout the scheme and 26 homes will be built with a timber frame.

Laura Devaney, land and partnerships director at Esh Construction, said: “This land led scheme has been long in the making, therefore we are delighted to receive the go ahead from the planners.

“With an ageing population it is important that we are building more new extra care housing to satisfy the needs of later life living options, as well as helping to meet the Government’s affordable housing targets. The development in Bridlington is an exciting project and we look forward to getting work underway next year.”

Kathryn Gare, head of acquisitions at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’re delighted that planning has been granted for our latest project on Pinfold Road, Bridlington, where we’ll be building 54 new homes in partnership with Esh, as well an extra care apartment block for Housing 21.

“When finished, this site will provide over 50 families with high-quality affordable homes and bring us even closer towards our target of delivering 8,000 new homes. The properties will be made available for affordable / social rent, shared ownership and rent to buy.”

Deborah Hope, Head of Development at Housing 21, said “We are delighted that planning has been approved and look forward to working in partnership with Esh, who we have already collaborated with on three developments across the North.

"Our new Extra Care scheme at Pinfold Lane, will provide much needed, high-quality accommodation to support local older people and their changing needs as well as being a great addition to the local economy. Pinfold Lane is our second Extra Care scheme in East Riding”.

Work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. Esh Construction will work in partnership with BWA (Europe) Ltd and AA Projects throughout the development.