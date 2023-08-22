The incident happened at Tesco in Selby at about 11.45am on Saturday, June 24 and officers first appealed for help from the public a month after the iniital incident.

Now they say that, despite conducting extensive enquiries in the local area, they are yet to confirm her identity.

A police spokesperson said: "They're keen to speak to her because they believe she may hold important information regarding an 80-year-old woman's purse being stolen from her handbag as she did her shopping in Tesco in Selby at around 11.45am on Saturday, June 24.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Georgia Ladly."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230117085 when passing on information.