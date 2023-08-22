Julian Sturdy has signed an open letter from over 100 MPs calling on supermarkets to highlight the very best of British produce by incorporating a ‘Buy British’ section online.

The letter, penned by Dr Luke Evans MP and supported by 110 cross-Party MPs, said: “Our ask is simple, create a tab that collates produce from farmers,” citing consumer choice, environmental benefits and support for farmers as reasons to make the change.

The campaign says the ‘Buy British’ tab would collate produce from across the UK so customers have “greater power in their choices”, enabling them to support the nation’s farmers ‘quickly and easily’.

The change could easily be achieved ‘by the click of a mouse’ as many shops already label British products online.

A recent National Farmers Union survey says three-fifths of farmers say their mental health is affected by supply chain and market volatility, with four-fifths also suffering profitability and cash flow issues putting their business at risk.

A dry February, wet summer and rising energy, fuel and fertiliser costs also threaten an expensive harvest.

The open letter says championing farmers will support local economies, support the environment and give consumers better informed purchasing decisions.

Mr Sturdy said: “I’m pleased to have supported this important initiative. Farmers work tirelessly, from dawn until dusk, to produce food for our nation and the ‘Buy British’ section is an easy and accessible way for the public to support them.

“We know the public want to know more about where their food comes from and how it is produced. This simple change on a webpage helps to ensure home grown food is easily identifiable, something I wholeheartedly support.”

The York Outer Conservative MP added: “I am set to host an NFU roundtable of local farmers in September and I will be ready to act to ensure local food producers are supporters as they work tirelessly to protect our domestic food security."

Dr Luke Evans, Member of Parliament for Bosworth, said supermarkets having a ‘Buy British’ section would make it easy for consumers to support farmers.

Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers Union, said “We have been asking retailers to commit to signposting British produce for a number of years, so it’s great to see MPs and their constituents getting behind the idea of a ‘Buy British tab’ online.

“We know from our own independent survey that 86% of the public want to buy more British food, but it is often tricky to determine what products are produced in the UK and this simple change would help the shoppers do that.”