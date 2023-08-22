The county’s police force is appealing for witnesses and doorbell footage after the incident in Meadow Lane, Northallerton, which took place in the early hours of this morning (August 22).

A force spokesperson said: “Just before 2am we received a call from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who were attending an address where a vehicle had been set alight.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, and the scene was made safe.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a fire crew from Northallerton responded to the report at 1.46am.

A service spokesperson said the damage was confined to the engine bay of the Audi car and the cause was “deliberate”.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jet, thermal imaging camera, spreaders and a hooligan tool to deal with the incident,” they added.

Police appeal

North Yorkshire Police say officers are now conducting "extensive enquiries" in the area.

The force urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have doorbell footage to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling from Northallerton CID said: “If you were in the area and saw something, no matter how insignificant you think it is, we would like you to get in touch, especially if you saw anything suspicious or have doorbell footage.

“We want to reassure you that if you have any information that could help our investigation, that you can come forward in complete confidence.

“Luckily, no one was harmed or injured in this incident. Fires can easily get out of control and can easily reach trees, houses and mains supply pipes, all of which could have potentially catastrophic consequences.

“We are increasing patrols in the local area tonight and over the next few days as we want to reassure residents that we will not tolerate this very serious crime.

“We’re also working with the Fire Service who are doing patrols in the area, fitting smoke alarms and engaging with the community.

“We would also urge that anyone with any footage does not share it on social media as it could adversely affect any criminal proceedings.”

Anyone with any information who has not already come forward to the police is asked to call officers on 101, select option two and ask for Martin Willoughby.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 12230157906 when passing on information.