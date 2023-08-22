The call comes as plans for 800 homes north of Haxby face a backlash from parish councils, more than 100 residents, Sport England, York Civic Trust and others.

In January this year, David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes, and the Vistry Group submitted plans to City of York Council to build 800 homes, 30 % of them affordable, saying it was also talking to organisations about providing health and sporting facilities in the scheme.

The developers said the scheme, on 14 fields north of Haxby between Usher Lane and Moor Lane, totalling some 33ha would help the city meet many of its housing needs on a site identified for housing in the emerging local plan.

READ MORE:

However, National Highways told City of York Council last week that approval should not be granted until after February 14, 2024.

This comes as City of York Council agreed with the developers to delay a decision from May to October this year to allow amended plans to be submitted.

The government transport agency said it sought its ‘holding direction’ as it needed more information on the traffic generated by the new homes, and their impact on the safety of nearby roads.

“Our overriding concern is safety and hence an assessment of the impact of the residual trips on safety on both the Hopgrove and Towthorpe Moor Lane Junctions with the A64 will be required,” the council was told.

Highways England also noted the proposal was also “not consistent” with City of York’s emerging plan, relating to other traffic matters.

The Local Plan is also a focus of opposition from both Haxby Town Council and Wiggington Parish Council, who both object to the application. They noted the land remains Green Belt until this plan is adopted.

READ MORE:

Both councils also lamented the scheme lacked land to extend the cemetery, lacked open space and facilities. They too had concerns over generated traffic and the site being valuable for wildlife.

York Civic Trust noted the sight was one-ninth the size of Haxby, but it would increase its population by a fifth.

They too noted traffic impacts and “limitations from the site’s masterplan” which delivered “an underwhelming proposal” and a “missed opportunity to create a sustainable community of high-quality design.”

Natural England opposed due to concerns over Strensall Common nature reserve.

Sport England also opposed, saying the homes would generate a demand for sport “not currently addressed in the current planning application.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor for Haxby and Wigginton, Andrew Hollyer said: “We are pleased to see national bodies such as National Highways take a robust position on this proposal.

"The concerns of National Highways follow on from objections from Natural England, Sports England, both Haxby Town and Wigginton Parish Councils, and numerous local residents.”

READ MORE:

He also told the Press: “The planning application is clearly deficient in important detail in numerous areas; not only the impact on the road network as highlighted by National Highways, but also the potential impact on GP and dentistry provision, biodiversity, school places, sports provision and drainage."