With the highly anticipated five-day festival just ten days away, the organisers at Freedom Festival Arts Trust are finalising the details for the event set to unfold across various indoor and outdoor venues in both Hull and, for the first time, in Bridlington.

Read next:

From Wednesday, August 30 to Sunday, September 3, the Freedom Festival will fill the city centre of Hull and on Thursday, August 31 from 12pm to 5pm the festival will go on tour for the very first time in its history, visiting Bridlington beach.

Taking place just outside Bridlington Spa, the event is completely free to attend so just turn up on the day and enjoy the show.

Mikey Martins, Artistic Director and CEO of Freedom Festival Arts Trust, said: "This year, our thrilling and diverse programme launches on 30th August and culminates with a grand finale across multiple Hull city centre locations at the weekend. The entire city centre, along with stage at the dock and various indoor venues, will serve as our stage.”

"We are delighted to introduce 'Freedom on Tour' for the first time in the festival's 16-year history, extending our reach to Bridlington on Thursday, August 31. Local audiences will experience renowned international performances, which are central to our main festival every year.”

Some of the performers who will be appearing in Bridlington at part of the Freedom Festival on tour (Image: Supplied)

The lineup encompasses more than 120 performances along with musical artists, and exhibitions spanning the course of the five-day event at various locations including Zebedee's Yard, Hull Truck Theatre, streets and venues in and around the Old Town, Murdoch Bridge, and the Museum's Quarter. Freedom Talks will be held at the University of Hull’s Middleton Hall on Thursday and Friday and Social on Humber Street on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Yorkshire's portfolio holder for culture, said: “It’s great news that the council’s Arts Team, East Riding Arts, has been able to invest in this exciting new event for Bridlington, which will be a fantastic afternoon both for residents and visitors. The Freedom Festival in Hull is always very popular, and it’s very pleasing that we can now bring on to the East Riding coast as well.”

This captivating event will unfold between Bridlington Spa and the RNLI Lifeboat Station, and admission is completely free. Attendees can simply arrive on the day and relish an outstanding performance.

Laura Beddows, senior producer of Freedom Festival Arts Trust, expressed her excitement: "We are thrilled to collaborate with East Yorkshire Arts to bring a taste of the Freedom Festival to the picturesque Bridlington seafront, next to Bridlington Spa. This event will spotlight the incredible talent that is available at the festival each year and introduce it to a new audience. We extend an invitation to everyone to join us for our inaugural Festival outing and hope to see them at the main event in Hull over the weekend as well.”

Download the festival guide here: https://fliphtml5.com/ocywg/fagx/