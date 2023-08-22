The office is housed in the Black Swan Hotel, off Market Place, and started welcoming customers this morning.

Helmsley’s postal service first came to an end when the office’s host store Costcutter closed last August (2022) without notice.

A Post Office mobile van operated temporarily in the town last autumn but this later came to an end in November 2022.

Today (August 22) the new temporary office opened at the hotel, which has been operated by the Inn Collection Group since 2020.

The town’s North Yorkshire Councillor George Jabbour, who has been campaigning to bring Post Office services back to Helmsley, said: “I am so pleased that the opening of the Post Office counter in Helmsley went ahead as planned this morning without any issues.

“It has been busy with both residents and businesses successfully completing their transactions.

“The lovely comments we heard from relieved and delighted customers were fabulous.

“Today would not have been possible without the consistent support that we have received from the community for this campaign and the kindness of the Inn Collection Group in offering their premises at the Black Swan Hotel at the heart of Helmsley to host this essential service.”

Mark Wright, the general manager of the hotel, said: “It’s been great to see the Post Office being used this morning with a good flow of customers throughout the morning making use of the service.

“We’ve taken a lot of appreciative comments from those coming in and it’s really pleasing to hear that our community is so appreciative of us hosting the counter.

“A number have combined a tea or coffee and a bite to eat with their visit, so we’ve been able to show off what else the Black Swan has to offer, which has been great.”

Speaking last week after receiving confirmation that the temporary post office plans would go ahead, Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: "Cllr Jabbour and I are very grateful to the Black Swan for the vital service they are providing to the community in ensuring Post Office services remain in the town.

"I look forward to visiting the Swan next week to see first hand how the site will function for residents. Long term, we are still seeking a permanent replacement."

Ian Murphy, Post Office Network Provision Lead, added: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Helmsley as we know how important a Post Office is to a community and how sorely missed this branch has been.”