Jack Wright, who lives in Helmsley, will be joined by a close group of friends and accompanied for at least some of the way by his dog Buzz, on the Lyke Wake Walk – a 42 mile walk across the North Yorkshire Moors from Osmotherley to Ravenscar. The aim is to complete the walk in a day.

Jack, aged 27, a customer support agent with Sportsbreaks.com, who offer sports travel experiences, for fans by fans, fell ill in March with bacterial meningitis.

He was admitted into Manchester Royal Infirmary where he spent 11 nights fighting off the disease before being released, three in the intensive care unit.

He said: "It all happen really quick earlier in that week. I had migraines and started feeling sick and really rough. I think woke up with the worst headache I’ve ever had in my life, and started to be sick.

"After a few hours my fiancée Beth being a nurse decided something wasn’t right and decided to take me to A&E

Jack said: "I don’t have great memory for the first three days in hospital, but once I came round and the doctors explained the situation and how close things got I was shocked and it really took me back.

"When I first left hospital I had shakes, headaches, confusion and brain fog, when trying to go about normal life things.

"Most of this has now stopped but I still get some. The worst was the mental aspect of not feeling like myself for a number of months and coming to terms with being a bit different after my illness. But I have come to terms with some stuff and I’m grateful to be able to be now feeling like myself now.

"I still have good days and bad days with headaches and waking up in the night with them, but I’m a million miles away from where I was. Genuinely with Beth and my mum I don’t know what I would of done. I consider myself incredibly fortunate."

Meningitis is the inflammation of the membranes that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord. Some bacteria that cause meningitis can also cause septicaemia.

Jack said: "Leaving the hospital on my own two feet and still having so much normality in my life, compared to what other people who have suffered from this illness and what families have had to go through, has made me really want to raise awareness and funds for the research that can help save lives like mine.

“This honestly means more to me than some people probably think. Speaking to Meningitis Now and the doctors during my time in the hospital and after, I know how both viral and bacterial meningitis can change lives forever, both for the individual affected and their family and friends.

“By raising awareness and funds for research we can help everyone affected by it.”

Jack's challenge will take place on Saturday, September 2 and he is also inviting others to join him along the way.

He added: ‘I’m so grateful to anyone who can help support me along the way. If you’d like to join us at any point during the walk, please drop me a message, we’d love to have you with us!”

He’s also organising a couple of raffles for prizes given to him by his employer, Sportsbreaks. These will include tickets to a football, rugby or a cricket match later in the year. All the proceeds will contribute to his overall fundraising total.

Laura Williams, Senior Corporate Fundraiser for Meningitis Now, said: “We are grateful for Jack's support which will help towards our ongoing work fighting back against meningitis and supporting those who have been affected by it, and thank you too for the backing of his employers at Sportsbreaks.

“We’d like to wish Jack and his friends the best of luck for their challenge and keep our fingers crossed that the weather conditions are kind. We look forward to seeing the video once you’ve completed your walk.”

To support Jack go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/jack-wright-lykewakewalk

For more information on meningitis and the symptoms go to https://www.meningitisnow.org/