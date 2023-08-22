North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at the Pavilion Hotel, in Fulford, on Saturday, May 27, after a wedding at the venue.

“As a result of the assault the victim sustained injuries that required treatment by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service,” said a force spokesperson.

Police are appealing to anyone who either witnessed the assault or has information that can help identify the suspects to come forward.

If you have any information that can help email: Dominic.Drumm@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Drumm.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the police reference number 12230096325 when passing on information.