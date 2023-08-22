The Times' list of the top 49 bakeries to visit in the UK has been compiled with the help of chefs and bakers local to a region, who have chosen their favourite spots to pick up some artisan bread or perfect pastries.

Top chef Tommy Banks, owner of the Black Swan at Oldstead, Roots in York and the Abbey Inn, Byland, compiled the list for Yorkshire.

Top chef Tommy Banks

Here are his four favourite picks from York:

1. Cosgriff & Sons, Tower Street, York

Run by Paul Cosgriff, Cosgriff & Sons specialises in sourdough.

Tommy says the business is a "really cool" micro bakery.

Cosgriff &Sons

He says one of the best treats on offer is the hazelnut and espresso pain au chocolat.

2. Haxby Bakehouse, Ryedale Court, The Village, Haxby, York

Tommy says he has worked with Phil Clayton and his team at Haxby Bakehouse for many years.

The business site was turned from a health food shop into a bakery and delicatessen in 2008.

READ NEXT:

The bakery is based at the back of the shop where the team make and bake a range of organic breads, pastries and cakes.

Philip Clayton (left) and staff at Haxby Bakehouse. Picture: Frank Dwyer

Tommy says the sourdough - made with local Yorkshire miller’s flour - is "super tasty".

He also recommends a “dirty” breakfast - the chorizo, sweet chilli jam and smoked cheddar toastie.

3. Bluebird Bakery: Little Shambles, York; Acomb Road, Acomb; and Talbot Yard Food Court, Malton

Tommy says the Bluebird Bakery, which also has shops in Leeds and Holmfirth, is doing a "great job".

The Bluebird Bakery in Acomb Road, Acomb, York

He said he loves all the different savoury Danishes and rolls, adding that his favourite is the slabs of sea salt and rosemary focaccia.

4. Little Arras, Goodramgate, York

Tommy says the York restaurant and its "tiny bakery" - owned by Adam and Lovaine Humphrey - create some "seriously cool bakes".

Little Arras in Goodramgate, York

He adds that everyone raves about their "monstrous cruffins".