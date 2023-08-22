FOUR York bakeries have been named among the best in the UK by a national newspaper.
The Times' list of the top 49 bakeries to visit in the UK has been compiled with the help of chefs and bakers local to a region, who have chosen their favourite spots to pick up some artisan bread or perfect pastries.
Top chef Tommy Banks, owner of the Black Swan at Oldstead, Roots in York and the Abbey Inn, Byland, compiled the list for Yorkshire.
Here are his four favourite picks from York:
1. Cosgriff & Sons, Tower Street, York
Run by Paul Cosgriff, Cosgriff & Sons specialises in sourdough.
Tommy says the business is a "really cool" micro bakery.
He says one of the best treats on offer is the hazelnut and espresso pain au chocolat.
2. Haxby Bakehouse, Ryedale Court, The Village, Haxby, York
Tommy says he has worked with Phil Clayton and his team at Haxby Bakehouse for many years.
The business site was turned from a health food shop into a bakery and delicatessen in 2008.
The bakery is based at the back of the shop where the team make and bake a range of organic breads, pastries and cakes.
Tommy says the sourdough - made with local Yorkshire miller’s flour - is "super tasty".
He also recommends a “dirty” breakfast - the chorizo, sweet chilli jam and smoked cheddar toastie.
3. Bluebird Bakery: Little Shambles, York; Acomb Road, Acomb; and Talbot Yard Food Court, Malton
Tommy says the Bluebird Bakery, which also has shops in Leeds and Holmfirth, is doing a "great job".
He said he loves all the different savoury Danishes and rolls, adding that his favourite is the slabs of sea salt and rosemary focaccia.
4. Little Arras, Goodramgate, York
Tommy says the York restaurant and its "tiny bakery" - owned by Adam and Lovaine Humphrey - create some "seriously cool bakes".
He adds that everyone raves about their "monstrous cruffins".
