Officers are seeking the public’s help after the report in the grounds of Scarborough Castle.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at around 4.30pm to 5.30pm yesterday (August 21) at the Royal Albert Park in Scarborough.

“This was a busy day and there were many families with children in the park at the time,” said a force spokesperson.

“Officers are appealing for information from anybody who saw a white man, aged around 30 to 40-years-old, of a medium build, with short brown hair, not wearing a top, acting indecently in the area at this time.”

North Yorkshire Police say a man has been arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist with the police investigation should email stacey.begin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Begin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230157656 when passing on information.