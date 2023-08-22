A Night to Remember celebrates it tenth anniversary year with a huge production at Barbican on Thursday, September 14.

Read next:

Last year, as readers will remember, the day fell into chaos as host Big Ian Donaghy had to announce that the Queen had died as the curtain was about to go up. But the show had to go on and eventually raised more than £24,000 for good causes leading to a total of about £150,000 garnered so far.

York Music Forum lead by Ian Chalk (Image: Supplied)

The event started a decade ago and sold out Leeds City Varieties, York Theatre Royal, York Grand Opera House before finding its home seven years ago at York Barbican.

Now the event is UK’s largest live concert to raise dementia awareness.

This year it has been sponsored by The Magnificent Seven, a group of seven local businesses committed to the theme of York helping York.

Show MD George Hall and Big Ian (Image: Supplied)

Ian, who is such an in demand speaker and host he usually fills venues like Excel and the NEC, said: "Over the years these nights have taken community charity concerts to another level as every detail is focused on to give the York audience a night they deserve. No corner is cut.

"From brilliant sound from Craig Rothery, to thought provoking films on huge video walls and a 30 piece band, no other show has musicians from eight decades on stage.

"The format is unlike other shows as everyone guests on everyone else’s songs with a wall of rich, lush harmonies.

"It is like Avengers Assemble as the unlikely bunch after eight years have now become more like family.

“This is a unique evening of York helping York. I already have some surprise films from very well known names from TV to surprise the crowd.”

The night features a 30-piece house band containing Huge, Jess Steel, Heather Findlay, Beth McCarthy, Simon Snaize, Gary Stewart, Graham Hodge, Robin and Gordon from The Y Street Band, Las Vegas Ken, Annie Donaghy, Kieran O’Malley and young musicians from York Music Forum all led by George Hall and Ian Chalk.

Heather Findlay (Image: Karen Boyes)

Also Hands & Voices who have stormed the Barbican at a previous Night to Remember will be performing an ABBA medley whilst teaching the audience how to sign.

On the night the audience can expect a setlist including songs by The Beatles, Tina Turner, George Michael, Cher, The Waterboys, Eric Clapton, Sinead O’Connor, Talking Heads, Katie Perry, Chaka Khan and The Who. It promises to be an evening of singalongs as the community sings with one voice.

Jess Steel on stage (Image: Supplied)

The concert raises much needed funds for St Leonard’s Hospice, Bereaved Children Support York and Accessible Arts and Media to get people with learning difficulties into performing.

Jo Cole of Bereaved Children Support York said: “A Night to Remember was our biggest contributor when we started out and has been invaluable in allowing us to provide one to one counselling for families.”

Beth McCarthy (Image: Ravage Productions)

Rose Kent of Hands and Voices said: “All of our singers are so excited to perform at the Barbican again.

“It’s not just the money that is raised at these nights but raising the profile of the charities and bringing everyone together.”

It will also be funding some bespoke dementia projects in the city including art classes with Sue Clayton and singing and gardening groups to combat loneliness.

On the night everyone is asked to bring a raffle prize and some money for raffle tickets for York’s biggest raffle on the night.

Tickets cost £18 from https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/a-night-to-remember-2023/

Hands & Voices Choir (Image: Karen Boyes)