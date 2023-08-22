Harry Wilson drove Deltic locomotives along the East Coast Mainline from the late 1960s.

He moved from Bradford to York in 1967 and lives in the city today.

To mark Harry’s 100th birthday in May a special rail journey was arranged to Scarborough on Saturday (August 19).

A Deltic locomotive hauled the ride from London King’s Cross carrying the headboard ‘Harry Wilson Centenarian’.

The Deltic Preservation Society, owner of No. 55009 Alycidon, specially renamed and renumbered it to a long-scrapped sister, 55013 The Black Watch, as this was Harry’s favourite Deltic.

Joined by his daughter Lindsay Robinson and son in law Barry Robinson the 100-year-old got on board on platform five at York.

Harry, who is known as ‘Odd socks’ by colleagues, was invited into the cab upon arrival into Scarborough to recall his countless journeys in the legendary class of locomotives which were the first 100mph diesel locomotives in the country when they were built in 1961/62.

Murray Brown, the chairman of the Deltic Preservation Society, said Harry was “delighted” with the journey and was greeted in Scarborough with applause.

“It’s a lovely way to make an old man very happy,” he said.

“He was delighted with the event and was so grateful to all who had made it happen.

“He’s one of York’s characters and it was so nice to be able to honour him.”