The Poppleton Community Centre wants to build a detached tennis clubhouse, two padel courts with associated lighting and two pétanque rinks with extra parking and storage.

The application follows City of York Council last month approving a 1-2 storey side extension to make room for a larger café and more function space.

The trust that runs the venue has also launched a £750,000 ‘Out O’ Space’ fundraising campaign to pay for the schemes, receiving fresh backing from two local property firms.

Planning documents say the 1990s-built community centre has many facilities and despite an earlier extension, it needs to grow further.

READ MORE:

After the second expansion was approved in July, Paul Butler Architects were commissioned to look at the possibility of a new tennis clubhouse, plus two padel courts and two pétanque rinks “to enhance the community and sporting facilities on site.”

The plans also include parking for five more cars, plus better seating and paving for better access and spectating.

The centre has enough space to its south and west “which is currently disused grass and bramble” for the replacement tennis clubhouse lost to the recently-approved community centre expansion. The space, next to existing tennis courts, can also host the padel courts and pétanque rinks.

The planning application added the proposed single-storey tennis clubhouse is ‘modest in scale’ and will house function room space, kitchenette and unisex toilet. The proposal is ‘low impact’, with the new facilities being of benefit to the community on land that currently has no use and visual merit.

The application comes as fundraising continues by the Poppleton Community Trust.

This week, the trust announced a “initial substantial donation” from the York-based development company, the Helmsley Group, who have submitted ambitious plans to redevelop Coney Street and the Riverside. The developer has also offered to provide support to the trust at the build stage.

READ MORE:

Managing Director Richard Peak said: "We recognise the huge benefits that growing The Poppleton Centre will bring to the wider village community and are very pleased to be able to help move the project forward. As developers ourselves we understand the difficulties of bringing a project like this to fruition and look forward to further involvement along the way."

Ptarmigan Land, a land promoter who opened its northern office in Poppleton last year, is staging a fundraising 24-mile walk of the Ullswater Way on Thursday September 7.

Managing director Steve McBurney said: “Poppleton is a wonderful community and we’re keen to play our part in helping to sustain and improve important local community facilities like the Poppleton Centre for current and future generations. “

Ptarmigan Land’s fundraising page is at www.gofundme.com/f/ptarmigan-lands[1]annual-charity-walk

To help Out o’ Space contact Beth Kirkham by email at info@poppletoncentre.org.uk.