North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a crash on York Road in Haxby last night (August 21).

As The Press reported at the time, the crash took place at about 8.16pm and a 30-year-old motorcyclist riding a red Honda CBR motorcycle suffered serious head injuries after colliding with a lamppost and a road sign.

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition. The stretch of road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information which would help the investigation please email Josh.Hocken@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Hocken.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230157774 when passing on information.