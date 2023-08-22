A MOTORCYCLIST is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a crash on York Road in Haxby last night (August 21).
As The Press reported at the time, the crash took place at about 8.16pm and a 30-year-old motorcyclist riding a red Honda CBR motorcycle suffered serious head injuries after colliding with a lamppost and a road sign.
He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition. The stretch of road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and the vehicle was recovered.
If you witnessed the collision or have any information which would help the investigation please email Josh.Hocken@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Hocken.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230157774 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article