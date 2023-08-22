French Connection made a comeback to the York Designer Outlet at the weekend, after leaving the retail centre prior to the pandemic.

The clothing retailer also used to have a shop in Davygate, York, which closed in 2019 and is now a Sainsbury’s convenience store.

French connection is located in the designer outlet’s north mall, near Sweaty Betty and Hotel Chocolat.

The fashion brand will sell a range of both Women’s and Men’s clothing as well as a selection of accessories.

Paul Tyler, centre manager at York Designer Outlet, said: “It’s fabulous to welcome back French Connection after an absence of almost five years.

“French Connection will very much supplement our growing womenswear offer, which in turn will continue to drive footfall and interest in the centre, as well as support the local economy through the creation of new jobs in the community. We are delighted to be able to see them return to our Centre in 2023.”

Saturday’s return of French Connection precedes this Friday’s opening of the American-style eatery Slim Chickens.

Originating from the heartland of Arkansas, Slim Chickens already has locations in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The restaurant promises homemade Southern-inspired dishes. Although their signature dish is buttermilk chicken tenders, they also offer plant-based options.

Friday’s opening day will see the first 30 lucky diners in line treated to complimentary Slim Chickens’ hand-breaded chicken tenders.

The openings follow many other returnees and openings at the outlet since the end of the pandemic.

They include Next, Samsonite, Five Guys burgers, 200 Degrees coffee, Tiger of Sweden, Police, Champion, Bubble CiTea, Inter Car Cleaning (outside in the car park), Cafe Valarie, Perfume Shop, Carvela, Puma and Hugo.

However, the outlet has lost GAP and Daniel Footwear.

In the meantime, McArthurGlen is staging its Great Summer Social until Sunday September 3, after two months.

The sandy beach and summer games include complimentary table tennis tables, basketball hoops, beach games and a nine-hole mini golf course.

Whilst there is no charge to join in the activities, the Centre encourages guests to make a donation to its Charity of the Year, Spirit of Christmas.

The charity, based in Selby, just outside York, promotes education, family, and community interaction through three main projects and events: The Banana Box Toy Project, Spirit of Christmas parties and a shop initiative.

Finally, the centre has just announced that due to its popularity, the mini golf activity will be a continued complimentary offering at the Centre until the end of the October Half Term (5 November).