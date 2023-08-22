EMERGENCY crews have been called to a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 9.32pm last night (August 21) to the A64 eastbound at Malton after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Malton responded to reports of a two vehicle head on collision.

"One male driver in his 60s was extracated by crews using cutting gear and taken to hospital with injuries, not thought to be serious."