EMERGENCY crews have been called to a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 9.32pm last night (August 21) to the A64 eastbound at Malton after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Malton responded to reports of a two vehicle head on collision.
"One male driver in his 60s was extracated by crews using cutting gear and taken to hospital with injuries, not thought to be serious."
